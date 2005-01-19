C&D receives award from Cisco

The Power Electronics Division of C&D Technologies has received the 2004 ‘Excellence in Supplier Account Team Service’ award from Cisco Systems, Inc.

The award was won by the Power Electronics Division’s CPS business unit, a recent acquisition of C&D Technologies. This prestigious award was one of 10 presented to valued Cisco suppliers at the company’s 13th annual supplier appreciation awards program held on November 30, 2004.



The Excellence in Account Team Service award is presented annually in recognition of the supplier account team that has contributed the most to Cisco’s success during the year. Selection criteria focus on contributions to Cisco’s design and manufacturing teams that exceed expectations and include supporting the availability of timely and effective solutions and managing ongoing changes in the need for products that maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.



Discussing the award, Ed Heacox, the vice president of Global Sales for C&D Technologies Power Electronics Division, comments: “Cisco sets high expectations for its suppliers and this award takes into account a variety of key factors such as the ability to operate as an effective team with Cisco, the understanding of Cisco's business direction, and the quality of technical and business solutions. The C&D CPS team, led by Nabil Keilani, have strived to perform beyond Cisco’s expectations, and this award recognises the hard work and dedication that the global team has displayed in building a high value relationship with Cisco.”



“For thirteen years, our supplier appreciation awards have recognised companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their respective areas of expertise,” said Steve Darendinger, vice president, Global Supply Management, Cisco Systems, Inc. “We are pleased to recognise their efforts with this prestigious award.”