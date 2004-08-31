Defective phones will not affect contracts

Taiwan-based handset makers Lite-On Technology and Quanta Computer will continue to fulfill OEM orders for Siemens Mobile despite it’s announcement to stop producing it's 65-series handset models due to a software-related defect, according to DigiTimes.

Compal Communications is now in talks with Siemens for a new smartphone order, according to sources at Taiwan handset makers. Quanta should begin its initial shipments to Siemens in the fourth quarter.