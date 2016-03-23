© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

New $14 million contract for Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics's Ultra Herley business has received a contract valued at USD 14.25 million from a US prime contractor for the continuing production of electronic hardware for a US ballistic missile programme.

The contract will be executed over the next two years. The award includes hardware used for tracking, flight safety and multi-stage flight test instrumentation. Ultra Herley designed and developed this hardware and has supported this program in production for over ten years.



Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra commented: "We are very pleased that Ultra has been awarded this follow on contract and are proud of our significant contribution to this important U.S. missile program. This recognises our capability to provide a wide range of products and subsystems to support flight test programs and we look forward to enhancing our already strong relationship with our customer."