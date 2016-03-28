© Siemens

Copenhagen's S-tog on the path to automatic operation

Copenhagen's S-tog (commuter rail system) is the backbone of the capital's public mass transit network. It carries around 350,000 passengers a day - and that number is growing all the time.

This reflects the growth in the metropolitan area around the Danish capital where more than one fifth of the entire population of Denmark now lives. So, in the space of six years, Siemens will equip Copenhagen's entire commuter rail network with the Trainguard MT train control system which uses Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) to automate operation. This has made it possible to reduce train headways from 120 seconds to 70 seconds within the inner-city area.



The first phase; the newly opened 25 kilometer section of Line A runs from the suburb of Hillerod in the north to Jaegersborg east of the capital and will be used by more than 70.000 commuters a day. Once the complete network is open, up to 84 trains an hour will travel on the core network - equivalent to more than 1 million passengers per year. The remaining phases will enter passenger service in the coming years.