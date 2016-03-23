© pichetw dreamstime.com

Challenger Solutions invests in new machinery

UK-based EMS provider, Challenger Solutions, continues its investment strategy with the introduction of a robotic conformal coating system and upgrade to inspection capability.

The harsh operating environments experienced in the aerospace, defence and automotive industries in particular often require electronic assemblies to be protected with a conformal coating. The Delta 6 from PVA is a flexible robotic coating/dispensing system ideal for selective coating, potting, bead and meter-mix dispensing applications with repeatability to within 25 microns.



Ersascope manufactures the world’s best inspection systems for BGA’s, Flip chips and CSP packages. Challenger Solutions has invested in the Ersascope 2 Plus, offering 400% higher resolution for increased clarity, light sensitivity and image quality. A new Metal Halide light source provides a brighter white light and fibre optic light brushes allow a higher degree of directionality than previously.



“An increase in the work we are seeing from the aerospace and defence industries is behind the decision to invest in our conformal coating capability and the continuing trend towards smaller more densely packed assemblies means continuous improvement within inspection is vital to maintain our position at the forefront of electronics manufacturing technology.” Andy Mair, Managing Director.