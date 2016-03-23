© nano dimension

Nano Dimension partners with Fathom

Israeli Nano Dimension has signed an agreement to collaborate with Fathom, a manufacturer, distributor with expertise in 3D printing, to introduce the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to the Silicon Valley and the greater West Coast area.

“Fathom is very excited to work with the Nano Dimension team because both companies share the same vision of changing the way products are designed and manufactured,” said Michelle Mihevc, Fathom Principal and Co-Founder. “Nano Dimension is leading the way in the 3D printed electronics space and we are honoured to work with them on their new product introduction for the United States.”



Fathom’s end-to-end advanced manufacturing services focused on accelerated product development help companies go from concept to prototype to manufacturing in a way that wasn’t previously possible. Together, Fathom and Nano Dimension aims to speed up electronics prototyping in the product development process.



“Fathom will help bring us even closer to our key customers because it is well known as one of the most creative and best performing 3D printing services companies in the country,” said Simon Fried, Chief Business Officer, Nano Dimension. “With headquarters in San Francisco, close to the heart of the country's electronics industry, Fathom is well positioned to promote and service such an innovative 3D inkjet system.”