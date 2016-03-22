© alexskopje dreamstime.com

General Cable's CFO steps down

General Cable Corporation's Brian J. Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company pending the identification of a successor and a suitable transition period.

The Company has retained Heidrick & Struggles to assist in a search for a replacement CFO who will work closely with Michael T. McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, in implementing a new strategic roadmap.



“Brian has been a valued member of the General Cable team since he joined the company 17 years ago. I’d like to thank him for his many contributions to the company’s success and for his strong input into our new strategic roadmap," said Mr. McDonnell.



He continued. "In the process of developing the roadmap, Brian and I discussed his future plans and it became clear that now is the right time for him personally and for the company to begin a smooth transition. I am delighted that he has agreed to work with me and the Board to ensure that we don’t miss a beat and I am pleased that he will participate in tomorrow’s investor day.”