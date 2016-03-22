© becom

Change of ownership in Becom

The new - sole - owner of Austrian EMS-provider Becom is the BK Industriebeteiligungs- and Consulting GmbH.

As of March 8, 2016, the aws-Mittelstandsfond is no longer part-owner of Becom. Between March 2011 and March 2016, the BK Industriebeteiligungs- and Consulting GmbH held 50.2 percent, while the aws-Mittelstandsfond held 49.8 percent of the shares in Becom.



The exit of the aws-Mittelstandsfond had already been agreed when the contract was signed in March 2011. The aws-Mittelstandsfond is a fund



The AWS-SME fund is a government-financed fund, which invests (as minority owner) in Austrian SMEs. As a financial investor, it will only invest for a max period of 10 years.



The sole owner is now the BK Industriebeteiligungs- and Consulting GmbH, in which the Becom CEOs Johann Bock and Franz Klein each hold 50 percent.