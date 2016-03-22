© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

Ruag invests in a surface treatment centre for aviation in Emmen

Ruag is expanding an existing industrial building for the installation of a surface treatment facility at the Emmen industrial park in Switzerland.

The new construction has been designed as an extension of the existing Hall 7, which was built in 2001. The investment for the building and equipment amounts to around CHF 23 million (EUR 21.08 million)



Construction is due to start in April 2016. The hand-over of the new-build to tenants is scheduled for April 2017, with the facility expected to commence full operations in 2018.