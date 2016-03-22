© andreypopov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 22, 2016
Ingram Micro acquires Netxusa
Ingram Micro has acquired Greenville, South Carolina based Netxusa, a unified communications and collaboration value-added distributor focused on VOIP solutions and IP phones.
Netxusa complements Ingram Micro's established UCC business, bringing a strong portfolio of IP communications products from technology companies, including Cisco, Digium, Edgewater, Polycom and Yealink.
Netxusa's management team and associates are expected to remain in place, operating as an integrated division of Ingram Micro. The company is expected to contribute more than USD 125 million in annual revenue and be modestly accretive to 2016 non-GAAP earnings.
Alain Monié, Ingram Micro CEO, commented, "Netxusa is an excellent addition to the Ingram Micro portfolio and is well aligned with our strategy to accelerate growth in high value markets. Netxusa has a strong and well established leadership position in the U.S. UCC market and a history of robust revenue growth and profitability. In addition, Ingram Micro gains immediate access to a new telecom service provider customer set, relationships we expect to leverage across our global organization. We welcome the Netxusa management team and associates to the Ingram Micro family."
Rick Boone, Netxusa CEO said, "We are excited to join Ingram Micro and expect our customer and vendor partners to benefit from access to a broader product and services portfolio, greater geographic reach, global partnership opportunities and access to new solutions, such as value-added lifecycle services and a world-class supply chain. Our associates will have new opportunities as part of a larger organization and I am confident that we will be able to accelerate growth and profitability as a part of the Ingram Micro family."
