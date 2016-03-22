© ericsson

Ericsson Nikola Tesla contracts LTE delivery with Armenian Ucom

Ericsson Nikola Tesla and Armenian operator Ucom signed a frame contract for 4G/LTE network roll-out throughout Armenia, including the capital city of Yerevan.

The agreement includes radio and core equipment as well as related services. With these product solutions, Ucom's network will meet growing end-user expectations. The value of the first phase of the contract is more than HRK 41 million (EUR 5.44 million).



4G/LTE is playing an important role in the fast growth of mobile data access and traffic. According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, there are now one billion LTE subscriptions worldwide. The increased speed LTE networks and devices provide is facilitating mobile usage, as well as contributing to growing average monthly smartphone data usage.



Hayk Yesayan, Ucom CEO, says: “This 4G/LTE network deployment will improve network capacity and enhance speeds to allow our subscribers to enjoy a seamless, high-speed mobile broadband experience with faster browsing, downloads and new services. LTE is a key enabler for changes in the business and society. Armenia today offers one of the most exciting growth opportunities in wireless broadband services and we believe LTE will provide us with a network to offer a customer experience in line with the global experience.”



As part of the contract, Ericsson will provide its advanced multi-standard radio equipment from the latest Ericsson Radio System product family and best-in-class Antenna Integrated Radio (AIR) systems. The agreement also includes deployment of Ericsson Expert Analytics. This software suite will provide Ucom real-time analytics insights which can be applied to meet changing subscribers’ demands and boost customer satisfaction.