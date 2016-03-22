© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New head of the Datwyler sealing solutions division

Dätwyler Holding has appointed Torsten Maschke as the new Head of the Sealing Solutions division and made him a member of the Executive Management.

On 1 October 2016, he will take over the reins from Dirk Lambrecht who will become the new CEO of the Dätwyler Group from 1 January 2017. In the meantime, he will provide support during the transition and handle special projects in his capacity as Group COO.



Torsten Maschke has been responsible for the worldwide distribution of sealing and damping solutions for the automotive industry at Freudenberg since 2011. Prior to this – having completed his education in 1996 – he was employed in various international management roles within the automotive business at Freudenberg, an international provider of sealing and damping solutions for various industries.



“Torsten Maschke has an outstanding track record. His many years of experience in the industry make him the perfect person to drive forward growth in our current market segments and spearhead our expansion into new technologies and niche markets,” says Group CEO Paul Hälg.