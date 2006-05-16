SMART Group Proudly Lands a Salmon

During its Annual General Meeting held at the recent Nepcon Exhibition held at the NEC, Birmingham UK, SMART Group elected a new Chairman. Paul Salmon immediately takes over from outgoing Chairman Peter Marshall.

Paul has been a long serving member on the SMART Group Steering and Technical Committee, more recently serving as Vice President and Finance Director.



He is working for the Indium Corporation as a Business Development Manager

and has over 25 years experience in sales and marketing in the European electronics assembly market. At present his focus is in central Europe particularly Poland.



After the announcement Paul commented "It is with great pleasure I assume the role of Chairman of the SMART group taking over the mantle from Peter Marshall, who did such a sterling job, he has served the group well and will be a hard act to follow. Although the business environment is showing some improvement there is still a long way to go, and we face greater challenges from China and other developing nations. We are well placed to lead our industry into the future and can face the challenges of new techniques in assembly. The SMART group will continue to guide our industry to the higher added value opportunities that will become available."