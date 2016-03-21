© designersart dreamstime.com

Foxconn to reduce offer for Sharp?

Reports suggest to Foxconn will lower its capital injection into Sharp by about JPY 100 billion (USD 898 million).

The Taiwanese company's initial offer was JPY 489 billion (or USD 4.4 billion), However, the company is now reducing the offer by JPY 100 billion, according to a Reuters report.



The information about the lowered offer follows reports about Foxconn putting the deal on hold after discovering previously undisclosed liabilities at the Japanese company.