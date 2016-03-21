© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Siemens' software widely deployed at Bosch

Siemens' integrated suite of computer aided design (CAD), product data management (PDM) and product lifecycle management (PLM) software solutions are replacing the legacy system of German automotive supplier Bosch in its Electrical Drives division.

Starting in summer 2016, Siemens NX software and Teamcenter software will serve as the common development platform for the division's global operations. Bosch has been using CAD/PDM/PLM software from Siemens in other business units for several years. Its decision to expand into the Electrical Drives division is part of its plan to consolidate its diversified tool landscape with a unified methodology for modelling, design and collaboration.



"Siemens PLM Software believes that the increasingly complex products today's automotive suppliers offer require a systems-driven approach to product development that combines systems engineering with an integrated product definition," said Urban August, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Siemens PLM Software, Germany.