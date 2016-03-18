© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Orbital ATK expands aerospace engineering operations in Arizona

Orbital ATK plans to expand its engineering operations in Gilbert, Arizona. The expansion will add 60'000 square feet to the site that includes Orbital ATK’s satellite manufacturing facility.

The project will create a projected 155 full-time, high-wage jobs over a five-year period. The expansion plans complement Arizona’s aerospace and defense sector that contributes USD 38 billion annually to the Arizona economy and employs more than 52'000 workers.



“Orbital ATK has been developing satellites in the Gilbert area for more than 25 years through our heritage business,” said Orbital ATK’s Gilbert Site Director Rick Kettner. “Today, our facility in Gilbert produces cutting-edge satellites for a variety of customers both domestic and international. This cooperative agreement with the state of Arizona and Gilbert helps ensure we will continue to do so for years to come.”