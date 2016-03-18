© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Thales completes acquisition of Vormetric

Thales has closed of its acquisition of Vormetric, a leading provider of data protection solutions in physical, virtual and cloud infrastructures, after approval by the regulatory authorities.

The transaction price is approximately EUR 375 million. Vormetric will be progressively integrated into Thales’s cybersecurity business in order to create a global leader in data protection.



The combination of Vormetric and Thales e-Security’s activities enables organisations to protect and control their data from the data centre to the cloud, while strengthening their security posture and meeting data privacy compliance.



Patrice Caine, Chairman & CEO of Thales, stated: “Thales is very excited that this acquisition has now closed and welcomes Vormetric’s talents as part of the family. The combination of Vormetric and Thales e-Security’s expertise will create a world leader in data protection and a reference in cybersecurity. Today, businesses generate a rising volume of sensitive data for which Thales offers unparalleled protection solutions and services to answer the most demanding clients.”