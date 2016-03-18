Panasonic developing assist robots - didn't Skynet start like this?

© panasonic

Panasonic has been developing advanced control and sensor technology and is applying them to develop what is called assist robots – something that looks close to an exoskeleton.

The company has applied the advanced control and sensor technologies that it has developed to create a robot equipped with motors that assist human body mechanics.The Power assist is aimed for industrial use have been developed by Activelink Co., Ltd., one of Panasonic's in-house venture companies.“Our mission is to help realize a Power Barrier-less Society by offering a helping hand during manual labor and at other worksites" said Hiromichi Fujimoto, President of Activelink Co., Ltd. “We are proposing robotics to help at these worksites, because there will always be a certain level of work that must be done by people, and these power assist suits can help reduce the physical strain during such work”.The AWN-03 was developed to provide lower back support. It automatically senses the user's motion when lifting and holding heavy objects, and sends a signal to the motors to rotate the gears. It also raises the user's upper body while pushing on their thighs, and as a result reduces stress on the user's lower back by 15kg.The company is also developing other assist robots aimed at disaster relief, construction and public work. The company is also aiming to use this technology within the healthcare sector.