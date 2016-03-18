© boston dynamics

Google puts Boston Dynamics up for sale

The robotics company is not likely to produce any profit, which is why Alphabet – Google's parent company – has reportedly decided to sell it.

Two people familiar with the company's plans told Bloomberg Business that the executives at Alphabet was making sure that all the different companies under its umbrella have a plans ans possibilities to generate real revenues.



The executives had determined that the robotics company is not likely to bring out any real marketable product in the near future, which had led to the unit being put up for sale, the sources told the Bloomberg.