Lace up with the push of a button - welcome to the future

© nike

On October 21, 2015 – the official 'Back to the Future' day – Nike delivered a gift to Michael J. Fox, a pair of self lacing shoes, just like the pair from the movie. But now, it is time for the next version.

Introducing the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0, a shoe with adaptive lacing. The shoe is the result of research in digital, electrical and mechanical engineering.The project was led by Tinker Hatfield and Tiffany Beers, Senior Innovator at Nike, Inc.“When you step in, your heel will hit a sensor and the system will automatically tighten,” explains Tiffany Beers, Senior Innovator, Nike, Inc., and the project’s technical lead. “Then there are two buttons on the side to tighten and loosen. You can adjust it until it’s perfect.”And imagine, a shoe – even further in the future – that could could sense when and if you needed to have a tighter or looser fit by it self.The potential of adaptive lacing for the athlete is huge, Hatfield adds, as it would provide tailored-to-the-moment custom fit. “It is amazing to consider a shoe that senses what the body needs in real-time. That eliminates a multitude of distractions, including mental attrition, and thus truly benefits performance.”