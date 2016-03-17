© stokkete dreamstime.com

Canon to make Toshiba Medical Systems a subsidiary

Canon has concluded a share transfer agreement with Toshiba Corporation concerning the acquisition from Toshiba of shares of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation to make it a Canon subsidiary.

The acquisition is part of Canon's Excellent Global Corporation Plan – a five-year initiative launched in 2016 – under which the company aims to achieve growth through a strategic transformation. This includes reinforcing and expanding new businesses in particular, Canon intends to cultivate its health care business within the safety and security sector as a next-generation pillar of growth.



By maximizing the combination of both companies' management resources, Canon aims to solidify its business foundation for health care that can contribute to the world. The transaction is conditional upon the clearance of necessary competition regulatory authorities.