Johnson Electric – new manufacturing facility in Poland

The 9'600 sqm investment is under development in Będzin (Poland) and Johnson Electric will be able to launch production there as early as the coming September.

The upcoming investment, totalling 9'600 sqm, will be a factory making engines, switches and control systems (relays, valves). The manufacturing section will take up 6'100 sqm, while office and staff facilities will cover the remaining 3'500 sqm. The facility is being built in Będzin and will be completed in September this year.



Johnson Electric’s existing factory is scattered over several buildings in Dąbrowa Górnicza and stands to be replaced by a single multi-functional industrial facility whose manufacturing section can be expanded in the future by an extra 6'000 sqm. The extendibility of the manufacturing section also creates prospects of new job creation.