Stadium Group wins GBP 5 million contract

Stadium has been awarded a substantial new supply contract by Trak Global, an European provider of vehicle telematics solutions for the insurance, rental, fleet and automotive industries.

This new contract, worth GBP 5 million, builds on the existing partnership between the two companies and will see Stadium continue to produce Trak Global’s usage-based insurance (UBI) units, which are fitted to vehicles to monitor individual driving styles.



The extended contract with Trak Global reinforces Stadium’s forecasted growth for wireless M2M solutions. Tony McFadden, Chief Commercial Officer, Stadium Group, commented: “Aftermarket automotive telematics is an exciting growth area for M2M wireless communication and we’re delighted to announce this deal with Trak Global. The size and scale of this engagement further underpins the strength of our Wireless proposition, in the midst of a growing trend towards insurance telematics.”



Nick Corrie, Managing Director of Trak Global, commented: “We’re very pleased to work with Stadium as our wireless hardware manufacturing partner as we continue to build on our position as a leading European telematics solutions provider. Stadium’s ability to optimise a global supply chain, as well as having the capacity to support high volume roll-out of products for this high growth sector, made them the ideal partner for us.”