SKF divests its fly-by-wire business

SKF has signed an agreement to divest its fly-by-wire business to LORD Corporation, a technology and manufacturing company with a long track-record serving the aerospace industry, based in Cary, North Carolina, USA.

The total consideration of the divestment is EUR 39 million, on a cash- and debt-free basis. The transaction is expected to close during the coming three to four months.



Christian Johansson, Senior Vice President and CFO, says, “This divestment is a continuation of our efforts to focus on our core business – bearings and solutions around the rotating shaft – whilst at the same time strengthening our balance sheet. We are happy to see LORD Corporation as the future owner of this business, as we believe they have the ambitions and know-how needed to continue its successful development.”



Located in Saint-Vallier, France, the divested business develops and manufactures predominantly fly-by-wire cockpit control systems, sensors, dampers and electromechanical actuators. With approximat



