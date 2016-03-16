© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Lockheed Martin completes integration of energy portfolio

Lockheed Martin has combined its energy products and technologies into a single commercial line of business to be known as Lockheed Martin Energy.

“For decades, we have been investing in smart, natural and safe energy technologies,” said Frank Armijo, the newly appointed vice president of Lockheed Martin Energy. “With our broad energy capabilities now under a single organization, we’ll focus our business growth strategy, enhance collaboration, advance new technology – and ultimately build Lockheed Martin Energy into a true leader in the expanding energy market.”



Armijo previously served in various Lockheed Martin leadership roles in energy, technology integration, strategy and business development.



With technologies and products previously aligned in separate business areas across Lockheed Martin, the new, integrated business now offers a comprehensive line of energy solutions, including: Energy Management, Energy Storage, Nuclear Systems, Ocean Technologies and Bioenergy.



The integration of the energy business began in the summer of 2015, and over the last several months, all employees and programs were successfully transitioned into the new line of business.