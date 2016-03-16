© ebm papst

ebm-papst expands in St. Georgen

After a twelve months construction period, ebm-papst has officially opened the first new part its new building in St. Georgen-Hagenmoos, Germany. The company has invested around EUR 5 million into a new production area spanning 3'800 square-meters.

The area will in future be used to manufacture electronic components for plants such as those in Herbolzheim and Hungary. Around 80 employees from the main office St. Georgen have been working in the new premises since February. Which in turn has freed up space at the company's main office – which is currently being converted and expanded for R&D.



Dirk Schallock, managing director of ebm-papst at St. Georgen: "These new buildings will mean that ebm-papst has a promising outlook and excellent future growth potential over the long-term. These expansions will provide us with the capacity needed to achieve our growth objectives."



This marks the completion of the first construction stage and at the same time lays the foundation for the second stage of construction worth EUR 15 million. With this investment, ebm-papst in St. Georgen has increased its floor space at Hagenmoos by another 10'5000 square-meters. The construction work will serve to increase the production capacity of the automobile and drive technology divisions and will also create space for logistics and administration.