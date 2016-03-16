© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

SanDisk stockholders vote to merge with Western Digital

SanDisk Corporation’s stockholders approved the merger proposal with Western Digital Corporation with 98% of the votes cast in favor of the merger.

In addition, the Western Digital stockholders have approved the proposal to issue additional shares of Western Digital common stock in order to complete the proposed acquisition of SanDisk Corporation.



“We are pleased with our stockholders’ strong support of the merger proposal, reflecting the excellent value to be provided to SanDisk stockholders,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and chief executive officer of SanDisk. “The combination of SanDisk with Western Digital will enable the combined company to offer the broadest portfolio of industry-leading, innovative storage solutions to customers across a wide range of markets and applications.”