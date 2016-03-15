© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 15, 2016
Design-led technology products now account for 50% of Stadium’s revenue
Stadium Group has recorded another strong set of annual results – which reinforces their transformation to a leading design-led technology company.
2015 was a year during which Stadium continued its strategic objective to transition from an electronic manufacturing services company to a high growth technology-led business, specialising in wireless solutions and power supplies.
And the result of the transition can be seen in the increased contribution of their higher value and higher margin Technology Products division, which is made up of wireless solutions, power supplies and human machine interface (HMI) sales. The division accounted for just over half of Stadium's total revenues – compared to their financial year ended December 2013 when Technology Products accounted for 21% of total sales with electronic manufacturing services contributing 79%.
Total revenues for the full year increased by 29% to GBP 53.9 million driven by growth in its Technology Products division. Other financial headlines include increased normalised operating profit margin of 8.5% and normalised profit before tax increased to GBP 4.0 million, up 48.2% on 2014.
The biggest contributor to the overall growth performance of Technology Products was Stadium’s Wireless business which has quickly become a cornerstone of the Group’s technology offering. The wireless market is an exciting growth space for Stadium with market intelligence suggesting strong growth in the foreseeable future.
Charlie Peppiatt, Chief Executive Officer, Stadium Group, comments: “We continue to make positive progress as we accelerate the deployment of our strategy as a design-led technologies business and we enter 2016 stronger and better positioned for growth with our upgraded technology offering in wireless solutions, power supplies and HMI.”
“Our focus for the year is to continue to grow our business organically by leveraging the offering we have from our complementary electronic technologies, engineering expertise, global manufacturing footprint and skilled people. Furthermore, we will also actively identify further acquisitions that fit our strategy and further strengthen our value-add offering to our customers,” he adds.
And the result of the transition can be seen in the increased contribution of their higher value and higher margin Technology Products division, which is made up of wireless solutions, power supplies and human machine interface (HMI) sales. The division accounted for just over half of Stadium's total revenues – compared to their financial year ended December 2013 when Technology Products accounted for 21% of total sales with electronic manufacturing services contributing 79%.
Total revenues for the full year increased by 29% to GBP 53.9 million driven by growth in its Technology Products division. Other financial headlines include increased normalised operating profit margin of 8.5% and normalised profit before tax increased to GBP 4.0 million, up 48.2% on 2014.
The biggest contributor to the overall growth performance of Technology Products was Stadium’s Wireless business which has quickly become a cornerstone of the Group’s technology offering. The wireless market is an exciting growth space for Stadium with market intelligence suggesting strong growth in the foreseeable future.
Charlie Peppiatt, Chief Executive Officer, Stadium Group, comments: “We continue to make positive progress as we accelerate the deployment of our strategy as a design-led technologies business and we enter 2016 stronger and better positioned for growth with our upgraded technology offering in wireless solutions, power supplies and HMI.”
“Our focus for the year is to continue to grow our business organically by leveraging the offering we have from our complementary electronic technologies, engineering expertise, global manufacturing footprint and skilled people. Furthermore, we will also actively identify further acquisitions that fit our strategy and further strengthen our value-add offering to our customers,” he adds.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments