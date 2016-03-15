© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Design-led technology products now account for 50% of Stadium’s revenue

Stadium Group has recorded another strong set of annual results – which reinforces their transformation to a leading design-led technology company.

2015 was a year during which Stadium continued its strategic objective to transition from an electronic manufacturing services company to a high growth technology-led business, specialising in wireless solutions and power supplies.



And the result of the transition can be seen in the increased contribution of their higher value and higher margin Technology Products division, which is made up of wireless solutions, power supplies and human machine interface (HMI) sales. The division accounted for just over half of Stadium's total revenues – compared to their financial year ended December 2013 when Technology Products accounted for 21% of total sales with electronic manufacturing services contributing 79%.



Total revenues for the full year increased by 29% to GBP 53.9 million driven by growth in its Technology Products division. Other financial headlines include increased normalised operating profit margin of 8.5% and normalised profit before tax increased to GBP 4.0 million, up 48.2% on 2014.



The biggest contributor to the overall growth performance of Technology Products was Stadium’s Wireless business which has quickly become a cornerstone of the Group’s technology offering. The wireless market is an exciting growth space for Stadium with market intelligence suggesting strong growth in the foreseeable future.



Charlie Peppiatt, Chief Executive Officer, Stadium Group, comments: “We continue to make positive progress as we accelerate the deployment of our strategy as a design-led technologies business and we enter 2016 stronger and better positioned for growth with our upgraded technology offering in wireless solutions, power supplies and HMI.”



“Our focus for the year is to continue to grow our business organically by leveraging the offering we have from our complementary electronic technologies, engineering expertise, global manufacturing footprint and skilled people. Furthermore, we will also actively identify further acquisitions that fit our strategy and further strengthen our value-add offering to our customers,” he adds.