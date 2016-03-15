© everythingpossible dreamstime.com

Startupbootcamp and element14 to accelerate IoT startups

element14 has entered ito a partnership with Startupbootcamp IoT | Connected Devices, a new dedicated Internet of Things accelerator programme from Startupbootcamp.

Through this partnership, element14 will work with the programme to provide support to IoT and hardware startups from across the world.



Ten startups will be selected to engage in an intensive three-month programme starting in September 2016, with each one receiving EUR 15,000 and guidance and support from mentors, partners and investors, including element14. The programme will take place in a brand new, 70'000 square-feet fast prototyping lab at Cocoon Networks in London.



As a corporate partner, element14 will support the startups in taking their initial concepts through to a finished product, in an aggressive three-month development process.



Steven Webb, General Counsel at element14, said: “The IoT is a rapidly developing market and is expected to contain as many as 30 billion connected devices by 2020. New startups play a crucial role in fulfilling the IoT’s potential, acting as a significant source of fresh ideas that will generate growth in both consumer and industrial markets. However, if truly innovative solutions are to be developed, we must provide greater support for ideas beyond access to products.”



Raph Crouan, founder of Startupbootcamp, comments: “Our programme is designed to provide successful startup applicants with unprecedented guidance and access to mentors, partners and investors in the IoT and hardware. element14 is such a relevant and appropriate community for this programme that it will play a critical role in our wide-ranging network, providing a full range of products and services to help entrepreneurs take their IoT concepts to the next level.”