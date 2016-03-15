© everythingpossible dreamstime.com General | March 15, 2016
Startupbootcamp and element14 to accelerate IoT startups
element14 has entered ito a partnership with Startupbootcamp IoT | Connected Devices, a new dedicated Internet of Things accelerator programme from Startupbootcamp.
Through this partnership, element14 will work with the programme to provide support to IoT and hardware startups from across the world.
Ten startups will be selected to engage in an intensive three-month programme starting in September 2016, with each one receiving EUR 15,000 and guidance and support from mentors, partners and investors, including element14. The programme will take place in a brand new, 70'000 square-feet fast prototyping lab at Cocoon Networks in London.
As a corporate partner, element14 will support the startups in taking their initial concepts through to a finished product, in an aggressive three-month development process.
Steven Webb, General Counsel at element14, said: “The IoT is a rapidly developing market and is expected to contain as many as 30 billion connected devices by 2020. New startups play a crucial role in fulfilling the IoT’s potential, acting as a significant source of fresh ideas that will generate growth in both consumer and industrial markets. However, if truly innovative solutions are to be developed, we must provide greater support for ideas beyond access to products.”
Raph Crouan, founder of Startupbootcamp, comments: “Our programme is designed to provide successful startup applicants with unprecedented guidance and access to mentors, partners and investors in the IoT and hardware. element14 is such a relevant and appropriate community for this programme that it will play a critical role in our wide-ranging network, providing a full range of products and services to help entrepreneurs take their IoT concepts to the next level.”
Ten startups will be selected to engage in an intensive three-month programme starting in September 2016, with each one receiving EUR 15,000 and guidance and support from mentors, partners and investors, including element14. The programme will take place in a brand new, 70'000 square-feet fast prototyping lab at Cocoon Networks in London.
As a corporate partner, element14 will support the startups in taking their initial concepts through to a finished product, in an aggressive three-month development process.
Steven Webb, General Counsel at element14, said: “The IoT is a rapidly developing market and is expected to contain as many as 30 billion connected devices by 2020. New startups play a crucial role in fulfilling the IoT’s potential, acting as a significant source of fresh ideas that will generate growth in both consumer and industrial markets. However, if truly innovative solutions are to be developed, we must provide greater support for ideas beyond access to products.”
Raph Crouan, founder of Startupbootcamp, comments: “Our programme is designed to provide successful startup applicants with unprecedented guidance and access to mentors, partners and investors in the IoT and hardware. element14 is such a relevant and appropriate community for this programme that it will play a critical role in our wide-ranging network, providing a full range of products and services to help entrepreneurs take their IoT concepts to the next level.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments