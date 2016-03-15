© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Onrox Group for sale

Midway Holding, the owner of Swedish EMS provider Onrox Group, has decided to sell a number of companies, among other the manufacturer.

“Haki's expansion into new markets outside of the construction industry has gone well and the operation profit for 2015 increased from SEK 28 million to SEK 58 million. However, the expansion is capital intensive, which is why the decision has been made to continue the concentration of operations, selling companies with a lower return for the allocation of capital to Haki,” Midway writes in a press statement.



Midway's board of directors has decided to release capital by selling a number of companies and instead allocate capital to Haki. Among the companies that might see a new owner is EMS provider Onrox Group.