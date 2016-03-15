© business wire

Mitsui Chemicals commences operations at Korean subsidiary

Mitsui Chemicals will commence operations at its new Korean subsidiary, Mitsui Chemicals Korea, Inc., on April 1, 2016. The new company is a restructuring of the Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Korean Branch which was established on October 1, 2014.

The new company will form an optimum sales network to further expand Mitsui Chemicals operations in Korea mainly targeting materials for automotive and electrical/electronic products.



Korea is an important market with established automobile and electrical/electronic manufacturers. For the Mitsui Chemicals Group, which lists the mobility segment as one of three priority targets, Korea is extremely attractive with good potentials for business growth and expansion, a press release states. In addition, the Korean market also holds equally good potential for the Group’s other two priority business areas (healthcare and food & packaging).