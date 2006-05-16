Agilent reports $115 million in net income

Agilent Technologies presented significantly improved results for its second fiscal quarter 2006. The company´s net income rose 21 percent from the same period last year to reach $115 million in Q1 2006.

The total net revenue rose 12 percent in the company´s second fiscal quarter to reach $1.43 billion.



"Agilent continued to deliver on its operating and strategic commitments during the second quarter of 2006," said Bill Sullivan, Agilent president and chief executive officer. "Both revenues and adjusted earnings per share were at the high end of our expectations. Preparations for a spinoff of STS are on schedule. As of mid-year, we have successfully reduced Agilent's global infrastructure to a level commensurate with a pure-play measurement company. Despite the separation and restructuring costs associated with these actions, Agilent generated approximately $300 million in cash from operating activities during the second quarter", he added.