© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Averna acquires T&M Solutions

Averna has acquired 100 percent of Europe-based Test & Measurement Solutions NV (T&M Solutions) for an undisclosed amount.

Averna’s main shareholders, Tandem Expansion and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), both participated in the financing of this acquisition. For CDPQ, this investment is consistent with its objective to further the international expansion of high-performing Quebec companies.



T&M Solutions develops multidisciplinary solutions to test, measure, inspect, assemble and validate products in nearly all segments of the production industry. Headquartered in Belgium and with offices in the Netherlands and Poland, T&M Solutions has 100 employees.



T&M Solutions’ management, including current owners Roel Geraerts and Kurt Hensen, will continue to play key roles in operations and expansion plans for the European market.



“This major expansion into Europe signals Averna’s strategic positioning to accelerate growth and become a truly global Test Engineering powerhouse. Test & Measurement Solutions and Averna share complementary solution portfolios, clients and partners, so this is a real win-win arrangement for everyone,” said François Rainville, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for Averna. “We are proud to welcome T&M Solutions’ customers and employees while providing all our customers with additional expertise and increased worldwide presence.”



“We are very excited to become part of Averna, a leading player in our field. This transaction creates a unique strategic opportunity as we combine T&M Solutions’ mature European presence and respected expertise with Averna’s expansive global footprint and renowned products and solution delivery capabilities,” commented Kurt Hensen, CEO of Test & Measurement Solutions.