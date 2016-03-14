© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

ABB to strengthen transformer manufacturing footprint in Poland

ABB’s transformer production facilities in Lodz, Poland will expand, in terms of capacity and scope, in 2016.

According to the company, the key is leveraging the infrastructure which it has built up in the Lodz campus and the experience and skills of its employees.



ABB’s manufacturing hub in Lodz includes a feeder factory to produce transformer components for power and distribution transformers. This 10'000 sqm unit is located next to ABB’s existing transformer facilities employs about 140 people including machine operators and logistics, purchasing, quality and engineering support personnel. In total ABB employs around 1000 employees in Lodz.



The factory manufactures transformer components to support ABB`s existing transformer manufacturing facilities in Lodz. These units manufacture power transformers rated up to 300 MVA (megavolt ampere) with voltages up to 500 kV (kilovolts) and oil-filled distribution transformers rated from 30 to 2,300 kVA (kilovolt amperes). Both factories serve the European market, and the power transformer operation also serves other regions.



In addition, ABB has a center in Lodz that delivers prefabricated insulation kits and elements to its power transformer factories in Europe, helping them to reduce cycle times and lower costs.



This is ABB’s third investment in Poland in recent years, following the construction of factories to manufacture electric motors and power electronics, which are also located close to Lodz.