Downton Technology partners with Newbury
EMS-provider Newbury Electronics works with Downton Technology on the PCB development and manufacture of LED traffic signal detectors.
In response to the need for more stringent monitoring of traffic light phasing for the purposes of enforcing violations, Downton Technology Limited (DTL) has developed an LED interface for use between UK traffic signal heads and enforcement cameras. Newbury Electronics has provided PCB development expertise using DTL designs to enable manufacture of the product. The system interacts with a wide range of LED signal heads and enforcement cameras to monitor the amber and red aspects, detect when they are operating correctly and sends signals to the red light camera. The current detection systems do not support LED signal heads.
Natasha Downton, Technical Director, Downton Technology Ltd, explained more; “The LED Traffic Signal Detector system is designed to monitor the red and amber aspects of LED traffic lights and, when the correct conditions are met, notifies the enforcement camera. The camera shall then detect and photograph a vehicle crossing the stop line of a light controlled road junction. In order to do this we have had to incorporate a number of sensors that can detect when the amber or red lights are illuminated, for how long each light is illuminated and if light settings are complying with regional metrology requirements.” She continued; We had worked with Newbury Electronics in the past so were confident in the quality of their products and services. It is really important for us to have a UK supplier who we can visit and build a strong relationship with and who understands the marketplace for which our product is destined.”
“We have used our experience and skills to work with DTL to develop the PCBs required for the two unit system and to manufacture and assemble the PCBs and Box build the systems, prior to testing them, using a DTL supplied test simulator,” said Philip King, MD of Newbury Electronics.
DTL is currently in the process of having five systems built to validate the production process and to meet its short term demand. As orders increase Natasha and her team are confident that they have the processes in place with Newbury Electronics to produce larger quantities with the same high level of quality. The LED Traffic Signal Detector has already been tested and approved for use with a range of LV traffic light heads, with sites currently installed in the UK and complies with the current UK Home Office requirements.
