Electronics Production | May 16, 2006
German telecom provider chooses Cisco
Telefonica in Germany Chooses Cisco to Expand Next Generation VoIP Network for Growth in Broadband Voice and Fixed-Mobile Convergence Market.
Cisco Systems(R) today announced that Telefonica Deutschland GmbH is extending and upgrading its network for voice over IP (VoIP) services with Cisco(R) IP Next Generation Network (IP NGN) solutions featuring Cisco PGW softswitches and Cisco media gateways. The expanded network, delivered with Cisco partner, Dimension Data, will support the growth of wholesale and retail broadband voice services and help Telefonica to deliver new fixed-mobile converged services to consumers and business users.
Telefonica is one of the largest VoIP wholesale carriers in the German market, serving 30 national carriers and 160 Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company is also extending its broadband network reach to offer 25 megabits per second ADSL2+ services to over 40 percent of German households by the middle of this year.
"Telefonica has achieved its leading position in the German market through an uncompromising focus on developing a world-class IP network for all services," said Martin Kutter, COO Telefonica Deutschland GmbH. "By working with Cisco to extend our voice network, we are staying one step ahead in the technology race. The Cisco Advanced Services team played an important role in the success of this implementation to deliver a stable network that supports our business needs."
The solution from Cisco is based on a distributed architecture of Cisco PGW 2200 Series Softswitches and Cisco AS 5350 Series and AS 5400 Series Media Gateways. It provides call control and interconnections for Telefonica's complete VoIP network with Class 4 transit functionality and Class 5 line-side functionality which will be extended in future through the integration with Ericsson softswitches within the Class 5 infrastructure.
"The accelerating demand for advanced broadband services has resulted in Telefonica deploying one of the largest distributed Cisco PGW networks we have implemented to date," said Michael Ganser, general manager and vice president, Cisco Systems Germany. "The project has involved an extensive virtual team from Telefonica, Dimension Data and Cisco, with resources from software development, Cisco Advanced Services through to the financing expertise of our Cisco Capital team."
