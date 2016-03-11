© kingfield electronics

Kingfield installs environmental stress screening chamber

"We are pleased to announce the addition of a fourth Environmental Test Chamber to further increase our existing ESS test capabilities."

The ShareTree TC/Slimline/600/-70/LN chamber provides increased thermal cycling capabilities over a wide temperate range of -70oC to +190oC and with a ramp rate of 10oC/min with a 5Kg, non-dissipating load for both the hot and cold cycles. The system has also been further enhanced with the addition of liquid nitrogen cooling and a Eurotherm PC Based data logging capability.



This extends the cmpany's previous capabilities and enables the testing of product destined for extremely harsh environments such as down hole data-logging applications within the oil and gas sector.



“As we become increasingly involved in producing complex equipment and systems destined for high reliability requirements such as defence and aerospace, the need to adopt more stringent test strategies becomes of paramount importance. This new capability further enhances our existing product test capabilities and ensures we can now develop and implement a full test strategy for product in virtually any application” Martin Green, Quality Director.