Würth Elektronik rebuilds plant in record time

© wuerth

Just one year after the destruction of the plant in Niedernhall, the PCB specialist Würth Elektronik has rebuilt the production facility.

© Würth

And it was more than a matter of a mere replacement: All available modernisation options were utilized in the process. The result is one of the most advanced PCB plants in Europe.A disastrous fire destroyed large parts of Würth Elektronik’s PCB production in Niedernhall back in December of 2014. Since then, a specialist team has been working on the reconstruction. A modern building at the same location is now home to workstations and state of the art machinery and equipment.Double-sided and multilayer circuit boards are already being manufactured. The next step will be the production of more complex boards such as HDI and rigid-flex PCBs.The PCB plant in Niedernhall is focusing on complex rigid-flex boards with its sights on the leading position in European technology. The high level of automation and standardisation enables economical production with higher flexibility and short lead times – also in Germany. The aim is to maximise the process reliability and reproducibility of all production steps as a quality advantage. This is not only achieved by using cleanroom technology (ISO classes 4 and 5), but also by utilizing laser direct imaging in the “photo printing” and “solder resist” processes. Through investments in new production machinery and equipment Würth Elektronik also considered the growing trend towards miniaturisation - for example, by integrating the spray coating technique.-----