Renesas and Nanya reach settlement

Renesas Technology Corp. and Nanya Technology Corp. today announced that both parties have reached a cross-license agreement and a settlement agreement to dismiss the four pending lawsuits filed by Renesas based on claims of patent infringement by Nanya's DRAM products.

The specific terms and conditions of the cross-license agreement between the parties including the exchange of patent license rights and financial terms are confidential.



Renesas initiated the patent infringement litigation in December 2003 against Nanya and Nanya Technology Corporation U.S.A. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Three similar lawsuits were filed by Renesas following the litigation, including patent infringement lawsuits and a motion for a preliminary injunction in the Tokyo District Court against Nanya Technology Corporation Japan.



"The dispute between the two companies has a long history, and we are happy with the results and the respect accorded to Renesas' patent portfolio," said Kazuhiro Odawara, general manager of intellectual property division at Renesas Technology Corp. "Renesas is a leading semiconductor company with innovative technology, and it invests significant resources in R&D. This allows Renesas to own a tremendous amount of solid patent portfolio worldwide. Renesas takes the value of intellectual property seriously and continues to leverage its intellectual property as important assets to excel in business."



"Nanya is pleased with the settlement reached with Renesas and can now continue to focus on expanding its leadership in research and development in the DRAM industry," said Dr. Pei Lin Pai, vice president and spokesman of Nanya Technology Corp. "The settlement concludes over two years of litigation between the parties and allows Nanya to direct its resources in technology development and service to our customers."