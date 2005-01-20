Solectron closes plant in Malaysia

Website circuitsassembly.com reported, on January 14, that EMS provider Solectron is about to close one of its four plants in Malaysia.

The closing will take place in May and Solectron will pay $1.6 million to the 750 workers who are affected. "Most of the business will be transferred to other sites in the region", Joe Tang, south Asia operations vice president said to The Business Times. "The Johor plant was no longer viable due to customers' changing needs", a spokesman for the company said to The Business Times.