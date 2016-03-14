© krzysztof gorski dreamstime.com General | March 14, 2016
German Product Safety Act (ProdSG) updated
The European Union has enacted a number of legal instruments with a view to protecting the public from risks represented by hazardous products.
These have been implemented into German law by means of the Produktsicherheitsgesetz (Product Safety Act, ProdSG), which governs the process of making products available on the European domestic market. According to the ProdSG, manufacturers, importers and traders may only place such non-food products on the market that fulfil statutory requirements in respect of safety and the protection of health of persons.
It applies where products (with the exception of antiques) are made available, presented or used for the first time on the market on a commercial basis. If a product is already subject to specific sector-based stipulations (e.g. the Machinery Directive), then such stipulations take priority. Nevertheless, the ProdSG may apply in a supplementary capacity. The ProdSG is of crucial importance for the European domestic market regarding the marketing of and safety aspects of consumer products as well as the market supervision that this entails.
According to the ProdSG, a product may only be made available on the market if it presents no danger to safety or health of persons when used as intended or as may be expected. As assessment criteria, the product properties, the way a product affects and/or interacts with other products, product related statements and the consumers and/or user groups that are at special risk are taken into account.
The FBDi points out that manufacturers, importers and traders are obliged to fulfil the requirements of a comprehensive list of items that includes, amongst others, unambiguous labelling for the identification of the consumer product, guarantees for suitable monitoring measures (e.g. random sampling according to risk), cooperation with market surveillance authorities and the CE marking. They must also undertake responsibility for regular inspection and controlling measures and supply surveillance authorities with internal documentation on all inspections and control measures. This will cause a number of changes in 2016. The FBDi Umwelt&Compliance working group will be addressing this topic in detail.
Non-compliance with the ProdSG will be sanctioned by, amongst other things, fines of up to 100,000 euros, a levy on profits and notification to the commercial central register. Gross negligence or malicious intent may be punished by means of fines or imprisonment.
It applies where products (with the exception of antiques) are made available, presented or used for the first time on the market on a commercial basis. If a product is already subject to specific sector-based stipulations (e.g. the Machinery Directive), then such stipulations take priority. Nevertheless, the ProdSG may apply in a supplementary capacity. The ProdSG is of crucial importance for the European domestic market regarding the marketing of and safety aspects of consumer products as well as the market supervision that this entails.
According to the ProdSG, a product may only be made available on the market if it presents no danger to safety or health of persons when used as intended or as may be expected. As assessment criteria, the product properties, the way a product affects and/or interacts with other products, product related statements and the consumers and/or user groups that are at special risk are taken into account.
The FBDi points out that manufacturers, importers and traders are obliged to fulfil the requirements of a comprehensive list of items that includes, amongst others, unambiguous labelling for the identification of the consumer product, guarantees for suitable monitoring measures (e.g. random sampling according to risk), cooperation with market surveillance authorities and the CE marking. They must also undertake responsibility for regular inspection and controlling measures and supply surveillance authorities with internal documentation on all inspections and control measures. This will cause a number of changes in 2016. The FBDi Umwelt&Compliance working group will be addressing this topic in detail.
Non-compliance with the ProdSG will be sanctioned by, amongst other things, fines of up to 100,000 euros, a levy on profits and notification to the commercial central register. Gross negligence or malicious intent may be punished by means of fines or imprisonment.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments