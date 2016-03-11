© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Kinpo Electronics expands in the Philippines

The Taiwanese manufacturer of calculators and communication electronics, has opened its new facility in the Philippines.

The new – 143.100 square-meter – factory represents a USD 65.1 million investment. And the company will complete the construction of another 133.600 square-meter facility – worth USD 54.25 million – in the second quarter, according to a report in DigiTimes citing Kinpo president Simon Shen.



The completed facility – which will mainly produce calculators – has an annual production capacity of 60 million calculators and employs about 2.700 workers. The second facility will manufacture smart home appliances, the report continues.