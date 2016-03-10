© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Siemens laying off 2'500 worldwide

The company's expansion as a digital industrial company is still in full swing – however, Siemens is adjusting the headcount in its Process Industries and Drive business.

Now that its realignment is complete, Siemens is driving its transformation into a digital industrial company and setting the course for growth.



As reported earlier, Siemens will increase its investment in R&D, productivity and global sales, with more than EUR 1 billion – and due to this the company will keep the number of new hires at a high level in the years ahead. In particular, the company expects to hire at least 25'000 new employees worldwide in each of the coming years – around 3'000 of them in Germany.



But, at the same time the company is reducing its workforce at its Process Industries and Drives (PD) division as a result of a realignment of capacities. A total of about 2'500 jobs worldwide – of which 2'000 are in Germany, primarily in Bavaria – will be affected by the realignment. However, current locations will be retained.