Leoni closes Slovakian facility

German cable and cable harness manufacturer Leoni is closing down its facility in Valaská Belá (Slovakia), which currently employs 60 people.

Updated; March 10, 2016 3:12 PM

The company is to transfer part of their production to another plant in Serbia, local media reports. The transfer is planned in several steps until June 30, 2016.



A company spokesperson confirms the closure for Evertiq, but stresses that the remaining locations are all expanding. "The rental agreement for the facility will expire at the end of June. Apart from that, it is no longer competitive to produce the predominantly handcrafted products (cable systems for industrial applications) at the location."



The other Slovak locations (Trenčianska Teplá and Ilava) remain on an expansion course. Leoni is currently looking to hire several hundred new employees and will offer positions to the employees in Valaská Belá.