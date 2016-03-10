© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Kore Wireless to acquire Wyless Group

Kore Wireless Group will acquire Wyless Group Holdings, in an all-cash transaction.

Following the completion of this transaction, the combined company will be supported by a staff of more than 350 team members.



“Both Wyless and Kore have a long history, dating back to 2003, of serving the M2M market from its early beginnings through innovation and strong customer relationships. We expect our high-performing teams to come together to push into new realms of software services for tomorrow’s globally connected business environment,” said Alex Brisbourne, CEO of Kore.



“That’s where the real excitement lies. We are creating the only true global, technology-rich provider of services for the fastest-growing and most interesting segment of the technology landscape, where data management and telecommunications converge. We believe no other provider can marshal our blend of talented and knowledgeable people, geographic reach and technology platforms. This combination provides greater opportunity for our customers, small and large, to scale, expand and grow their businesses in IoT as they reach out into new markets and geographies,” Brisbourne adds.



The combined business will have physical presence and data center operations in Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America.



Alex Brisbourne will continue on in his role as CEO of the combined business and Mike Coffey, current CEO of Wyless, will assume the new position of Chief Operating Officer.