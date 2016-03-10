© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Comarch enters technology partnership for M2M and IoT with Nokia

Comarch has forged a technology partnership in the fields of Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) with Nokia.

The companies will work in the domains of connectivity management platforms as well as vertical applications services for key industries.



"We’re keen to bring the cooperation between Comarch and Nokia to the next level. The broad scope of the agreement reflects our vast investment in software and hardware around IoT for various industries such as e-health, low energy devices and automotive over the last year," said Mariusz Lasek, Comarch Technologies CEO.



"IoT applications are being rapidly developed all over the world. Nokia has the expertise and innovation strength to set up the necessary ecosystems, and believes firmly in open collaboration with partners to build future applications across industries," said Thorsten Robrecht, head of Advanced Mobile Networks Solutions at Nokia.