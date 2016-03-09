© prysmian group

Prysmian expands Aberdare factory

Cable manufacturer Prysmian Group has officially opened an extension at the British Aberdare factor.

The facility is hugely important to Prysmian Group, dispatching more individual product lines than any other within the Group. Most products manufactured in the factory are exported across the globe to markets including Asia, Hong Kong and the Middle East. This customer service centre represents just the latest project in a programme of investment reflecting the Group’s belief in the value of British skills and technology.



“It was a pleasure to welcome back HRH the Prince of Wales to perform the opening ceremony of our new customer service centre, after previously visiting to open the factory in 1988” comments Paul Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Prysmian Group UK. “Since that time this plant has grown immeasurably in terms of the volume of its production and the markets to which we supply our products. The continued success of the operation here is testament to the commitment and skill of our workforce.”