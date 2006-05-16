Labtech launches a turnkey<br>Microwave MIC Assembly Service

Specialist high technology company Labtech is launching a focused turnkey microwave MIC assembly service to customers around the world who are looking for outsourcing solutions.

The company, which offers broadband microwave components and a range of related microwave manufacturing services from its centres in Presteigne and Milton Keynes, UK has identified a demand for its turnkey service.



Labtech can offer a comprehensive build-to-print microwave module and component manufacturing service, including design support, fully automatic chip placement and wire bonding, thin film and box build assembly, microwave printed circuit board manufacture, RF machining and microwave

alignment and test up to 40GHz.



The company has recently invested £300,000 in equipment that automates chip placement and wire bonding at its Milton Keynes centre.



"We are in a unique position of being able to offer a wide range of manufacturing services, which can be unified into a competitive and focused turnkey microwave MIC assembly service," said Labtech's sales and marketing director Bob Lowther. "This service is designed to meet the

growing market demand for outsourcing solutions."



The company has two manufacturing centres of excellence, Labtech Circuits in Presteigne, Wales and Labtech Microwave in Milton Keynes. Together they employ a workforce of 126 and provide services to customers in the defence, space, SatCom and telecommunication markets.



Labtech Microwave, which has the ISO 9001: 2000 quality standard, offers a range of passive and active Microwave Components, Low Noise and MultiOctave Amplifiers, MultiOctave PIN Diode Switches, DLVAs, Thin Film Microwave Circuit Manufacture, Box-Build Assembly and Build-to-Print

Microwave Module Assembly and Test.



Labtech Circuits manufactures Microwave PCBs, MMIC Packaging Solutions and offers a complementary RF Machining service.



Labtech is a subsidiary of Intelek plc, which supplies leading edge electronic components and systems for the satellite, wireless communications and aerospace sectors.