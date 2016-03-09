© juan jose tugores gaspar dreamstime.com

Cisco to invests to accelerate digitization in Germany

Cisco is planning to invest about USD 500 million in Germany over the next three years, to help accelerate the country’s digitization.

"Digitization goes beyond connectivity. It gives you the ability to secure data, act on data and deliver value based on data,” says Oliver Tuszik, general manager Cisco Germany. "Digitization benefits countries, cities, companies and every one of us. It creates competitiveness, improved public services and better quality of life, particularly amongst the demographic changes over the next years. We would like to make our contribution to this transformation, in addition to our ongoing investments."



The program is called “Deutschland Digital” and focuses on innovation, security and education. Planned investments foresee funds for specific digitization projects, research projects, an expansion of the Cisco Networking Academy, and direct investments in venture funds, as well as to human resources and infrastructure spending.



Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, commented: “Germany has long been known for its focus on innovation, and digitization opens up unprecedented opportunities for the country. With our increased investments in education, innovation and security, we can help create a digital Germany that can bring even greater value to the country and its citizens. Cisco is honored to partner with Germany on ‘Deutschland Digital.



In addition, Cisco will organize regular innovation workshops, focusing specifically on mid-sized companies. Startups and other partners will be invited, and participants will work together on digital solutions and business models.