IMI’s testing lab ISO/IEC 17025 certified

The Laguna Analytical Testing and Calibration (ATC) laboratory of Philippine-based EMS-provider IMI, has been certified according to ISO/IEC 17025 by the Philippine Accreditation Bureau (PAB).

The accreditation demonstrates technical competence for the scope specified by the PAB and the operation of a laboratory quality management system that meets the principles of ISO 9001:2008, a quality management system.